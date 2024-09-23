Jabalpur Youth Lures Minor Girl To Rented Apartment, Calls 3 Friends To Gang-Rape Her

Shocker! Minor Gang-Raped By Four In Jabalpur; Arrested Immediately After FIR | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by a group of four youths in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday. The main accused lured her and took her to a friend’s rented apartment. He called his three friends there and all four took turns to rape the girl.

The minor managed to escape after the most horrific 7 hours of her life. The family immediately filed a complaint at the local women's police station. Police have arrested all the four accused at present and have launched an in-depth investigation into the matter.

Further investigation underway

According to information, the incident occurred two days ago when the minor girl was strolling outside her house in the evening. Seeing her alone, a young man named Aryan Yadav living in the neighbourhood joined her and managed to take her to his friend’s rented house in Gorakhpur area. Here he raped and a then called three other men who further assaulted her.

According to Jabalpur’s women’s police station in-charge Shashi Dhurve, “After the crime, the victim somehow reached her home and informed her family about the entire incident. She was then taken to Victoria Hospital for medical examination after which the four accused were arrested.”

Currently, police are investigating the case further.