Jabalpur: Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in bushes near Mohaniya Basa village under Bhedaghat police station on Friday, the police said.

According to reports, the body of the woman was about 2 days old. The locals passing nearby saw the body and informed the police about the incident.

Acting on the information, the Bhedaghat police rushed to the spot and sent the body for the post mortem. The identification of the woman was yet to ascertain.

The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. The Bhedaghat police also informed other police stations of the district to ascertain the identity of the woman.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 09:50 AM IST