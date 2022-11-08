Jabalpur: Woman found dead in resort

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Mekhla Resort in Jabalpur on Tuesday. The woman was last seen with a man entering the resort situated in the Tilwara police station area two days ago.

As per Bargi, CSP Priyanka Shukla, the hotel staff said that when the women did not come out of the room for two days, the hotel staff got suspicious and opened the door with a master key. The woman was found dead in a pool of blood. The resort staff alerted the police following which a team of police and forensic reached the spot. The body of the woman was for post mortem.

The woman’s identity was established on the basis of the Aadhaar card found in her bag. The woman, identified as Rakhi Mishra, resided in an area under Omti police station, Jabalpur. In the CCTV camera, the woman was seen entering the resort with a Gujarat-based man. The man is on the run, said police. As per the preliminary investigation, there was a clash between the man and the woman and she was then stabbed to death.

Tilwara police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Read Also Ujjain: Police arrest woman sales manager from Indore in cheque bounce case