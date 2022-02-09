Jabalpur: Woman constable commits suicide

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman constable committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Railway quarters under Madan Mahal police station in the district, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the Madan Mahal police station, the woman was identified as Gudiya Yadav, a resident of Railway Colony Madan Mahal, who was posted in Railway Police Force (RPF) in the city.

According to reports, one of the relatives of the woman informed the police that she was not answering the call. Acting on the information, RPF, GRP and Madan Mahal police reached the spot. They knocked on the door several times but it was locked from inside.

When the door did not open, the police broke the door. As soon as they entered the house, they found that she was hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately took her down and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot and in the preliminary investigation no evidences were found from the spot.

On getting the information about the incident, senior officials of Railway, GRP and FSL team reached the spot. The police established a case and started further investigation into the matter by collecting information from the staff members.

