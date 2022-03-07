Jabalpur: When age knows no barrier...

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): There is a saying 'Age knows no Barrier' and one Shanti Bai of Jabalpur has shown this saying to be true and is setting an example through her lifestyle

Shanti Bai, 81, keeps herself healthy by cycling for 20 to 22 kilometers daily even at this age.

Her viral photo riding a bicycle reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and he announced to honor her on International Women's Day, claimed sources.

Shanti Amma who lives near Gadha in Jabalpur exercises and practices yoga every day to keep herself healthy.

She is lived with two daughters who are married. She might not be educated, but her spirits are higher than those educated.

Shanti Bai tells that she leaves her house every day at 8 in the morning for work and then comes back at 5 in the evening. She also works in many houses.

"I cycle for 20 to 22 kilometers daily. When I get tired, I rest by the roadside. In today's changing lifestyle, even young children have started wearing glasses. But I do not wear glasses and can see clearly. I do all my work by myself, not only outside but also at home."

When asked about what keeps her motivated, she says "Healthy lifestyle is what I want. Cycling not only keeps a person healthy but also maintains health and improves strength, coordination, and balance. Mental health diseases such as depression, stress, and anxiety can be reduced by cycling daily. Also, increasing weight can also be controlled," adds Shanti.

When asked about being honored in Delhi on International Women's Day, she says, "It is a matter of pride for me. No official or government has ever called me. This honor is respect not only for me but every woman in the country.

