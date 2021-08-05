Jabalpur: Unruly Youth Congress workers booked

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth Congress workers were bursting firecrackers and dancing to the tune of high-decibel music at Tayyab Ali Chowk in the city late Wednesday night, said police.

The police drove away the unruly Congress workers and registered cases under various section of the IPC against them.

The incident occurred in Omti police station. Sub-inspector of Omti police station Satish Jharia said that large number of Congress workers gathered in the area and began to create a ruckus.

Most of the noise-makers did not wear masks. Nor, did they follow the corona protocols.

Cases were registered against general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, Skhsham Gulati, city president Jatin Raj and others.