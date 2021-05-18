Jabalpur: Two more accused including wife of hospital director arrested in fake Remdesivir injection case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special investigation team (SIT) on Monday arrested the wife of Jabalpur’s City Hospital director Sarabjeet Singh Mokha and also an administrator of the hospital in connection with a fake Remdisivir injection case, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional superintendent of police Rohit Kaswani who is heading the SIT said Jasmeet Kaur, who is wife of prime accused Sarabjeet Singh Mokha and Sonia Khatri who works as administrator of the hospital, have been arrested. “Duo are accused of hiding evidence,” Kashwani told media on Tuesday.

Police sources said Jasmeet and Sonia with help of domestic help disposed of fake Remdesivir vials in a nullah when Sarabjeet Singh Mokha was arrested by police.

The elder son of Mokha, Harkaran Singh Mokha, who is also accused in the case, is at large.

The accused will be produced in the court soon. Police sources said that the SIT team recovered a bag from Mokha’s house and a handbag from Sonia. “Three vials of fake Remdesivir were found in bags,” said a police official, on condition of anonymity.

Mokha was arrested by Jabalpur police following a tip off from Gujrat police that fake Remdesivir injections were injected to patients at his hospital.

Gujarat police arrested resident Sapan Jain from Jalabpur who later revealed the name of Sarabjeet Singh Mokha.

On his information, the police raided City Hospital in Jabalpur and seized large quantities of Remdisivir vials. Subsequent investigations revealed that Mokha and his aides were procuring fake Remdisivir and administering them to patients admitted in his hospital.

A police officer said Mokha had procured nearly 500 vials of fake Remdisivir injections from Gujarat.