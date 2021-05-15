Jabalpur: Two employees of Galaxy Hospital booked for causing death by negligence, 5 had died because of oxygen shortage

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Two employees of Galaxy Hospital in Jabalpur, where five Covid-19 patients had died because of shortage of oxygen, have been booked for causing death by negligence, police said on Saturday.

The case has been registered under Sections 304 (A), 285 and 287 of IPC at Lordsganj police station in Jabalpur. The accused have been identified as Sandeep Dubey, who works as manager in the hospital and Ritesh who is an oxygen supply operator.

The police action followed after chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Jabalpur, Dr Ratnesh Kurariya, submitted an application on Friday night. In his application, Dr Kurariya highlighted the findings of a district level committee, which conducted an investigation into the incident.

Following April 22 night incident, wherein five patients had died due to shortage of oxygen, the district collector had constituted a special committee and asked them to submit a detailed report.

The committee submitted a detailed report to district collector on May 8. In its report, the committee stated that the hospital had admitted more patients than its capacity. The committee, in its investigation, also found that the hospital manager was not present when the incident took place. The oxygen supply operator, who was not well qualified, along with some other employees of the hospital escaped from the hospital when oxygen shortage occurred.

Superintendent of police (SP), Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna said the case has been registered on the basis of a report submitted by CMHO. “A district level committee was formed by the district collector for investigation. We have registered a case and will investigate further,” he told Free Press.