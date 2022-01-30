Jabalpur: Two accused arrested in Ranjhi murder case

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested two accused for the murder of their friend under Ranjhi police station in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in which a youth was killed by crushing head with a stone. The youth was identified as Devi Ben (). The accused were identified as Vinod Rajak and Shubham Patel.

According to reports, Devi used to have a homosexual relationship with Vinod. He had also recorded a video of their activity and he was threatening Vinod to make the video viral. After which Vinod laid a plan to kill Devi along with his friend Shubham Patel.

During the police interrogation, Vinod had confessed the crime. He told police that according to the plan, he bought liquor with Shubham in the evening and reached Sharda Nagar Park, where they invited Devi. The three drank alcohol together and around 10 o'clock in the night when Devi stood to leave, they beat him up to death. After that they hid Devi’s wallet, mobile and motorcycle near the Maha Lakshmi temple.

The police said that the accused were taken into custody and further probe was on.

