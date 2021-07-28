Jabalpur: Traffic cops identify 16 squares as black spots

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police have identified 16 spots in Jabalpur city as dangerous, as 142 people lost their lives from 2018 to 2020, say sources in the department.

They say that 675 accidents had occurred in those places that they identified as black spots.

Nobody, however, knows whether the accidents occurred because of the drivers’ fault or because of the design fault, they add.

Even the traffic police officers give a wide berth to these spots, they say.

The faults in these spots are yet to be removed. The traffic department advises people to drive carefully in these spots, sources add.

Because most of the incidents have occurred at these 16 spots only, there might be some faults in designing these squares, they further say.