Jabalpur: Ramesh Mendola elected president of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association for fourth consecutive time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Indore Ramesh Mendola has has been unanimously elected as president of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association for fourth consecutive time. State BJP president VD Sharma has been elected as president of Bhopal District Olympic Association.

The election was held at the annual general meeting at a hotel in Jabalpur on Sunday. At the AGM, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya and senior advocate Prashant Singh were appointed as patrons of the association.

According to information, it was only a formality to hold an election in AGM, as all names for different posts were decided in the meeting of the Association held on July 13.

At the AGM, a 29-member working committee was also announced for next four years. Three new members including OP Awasthi (golf), Sanjay Yadav (kho-kho) and Rajesh Choubey (swimming) have been included in new working committee.

New working committee-

President- Ramesh Mendola

Vice presidents - Prashant Singh (cycling), VD Sharma (DOA Bhopal), Anil Dhupar (tennis), Om Sonii (table tennis) and Vijay Pal Singh (swimming)

Secretary- Digvijay Singh (boxing)

Treasurers- Jitu Jirati, DK Vidyarthi, Vivek Jain, Prashanat Kushwah, Kulvinder Singh Gill, OP Awasthi

Working committee members- Rajesh Yadav, Pratipal Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Pradeep Lariya, Shrikant Tiwari, Rajesh Choudhary, Chandurao Shinde, Shishir Tiwari, BS Rajpatrit and Sarika Manoj Gupta