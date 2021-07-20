Jabalpur: Public Interest Litigation seeking ban on proposed local bodies' election filed in High Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Tuesday, to ban hollding upcoming local body elections till the third possible wave of Covid-19 ebbs.

The PIL has been filed by Rajat Bhargav, a member of Nagarik Upbhokta Manch. In his petition, Bhargav has claimed that the proposed local bodies elections would prove to be a super spreader of third possible wave of the pandemic.

“In Madhya Pradesh, Delta variant of coronavirus has already been found. And, the cases are continuously being reported in the state. The experts have also been warning of possible third wave. In this condition, lives of people could not be put in danger,” Rajat Bhargava said, while talking to journalists on Tuesday.

He added that the Madhya Pradesh government had issued a notification on July 15, saying that local body elections would be held in upcoming days.

“We have seen results of holding elections during pandemic, whether it be West Bengal, Assam assembly polls or be it by-election in Damoh, thousands of people have died because of coronavirus,” he said, adding that a petition is filed to protect lives of people.