 Jabalpur Police Parade Kidnapping Suspects, Two Still At Large
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalJabalpur Police Parade Kidnapping Suspects, Two Still At Large

Jabalpur Police Parade Kidnapping Suspects, Two Still At Large

Police has sent lookout teams in an attempt to apprehend the suspects.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Suspects of a kidnapping and assault case were paraded by police in MP's Jabalpur. The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The suspects were taken into custody within 24 hours of filing the complaint.

Two more suspects involved in the alleged kidnapping are on the run. Police has sent lookout teams in an attempt to apprehend the suspects. Talking to the media, the victim's wife demanded justice and lauded Jabalpur police for swift action into the case.

Read Also
MP: Paramour Turns Out To Be Killer Of Woman's Husband
article-image

According to information, the incident took place when a man named Vicky Sonkar, along with five accomplices, allegedly kidnapped Manoj Sharma. They took him to the secluded Madan Mahal hills in the Gupeshwar area, where they attacked him with sticks, rods, and a sword, leaving him seriously injured. After the assault, the perpetrators left Sharma in Gorakhpur, from where he was taken to the medical hospital for treatment.

According to local sources, the attack stemmed from Sharma’s vocal opposition to alleged illegal activities in the area. Pihu Vishwakarma, a woman suspected of involvement in unethical activities, reportedly allowed gatherings of suspicious individuals at her residence. Sharma’s opposition to the disruptive behavior of these groups, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol, is believed to have led Vicky Sonkar, along with accomplices, to orchestrate the attack.

FPJ Shorts
Children's Day 2024: How Does The Indian Constitution Protect The Rights Of Minors?
Children's Day 2024: How Does The Indian Constitution Protect The Rights Of Minors?
'No Request' From BCCI But Australian Media Report Claims India Wanted 'Closed Door' Sessions
'No Request' From BCCI But Australian Media Report Claims India Wanted 'Closed Door' Sessions
'Dhoni Ji, Virat Ji, Rohit Ji, Dravid Ji': Sanju Samson's Father Blames Team India's Greats For Ruining His Son's Career; Video
'Dhoni Ji, Virat Ji, Rohit Ji, Dravid Ji': Sanju Samson's Father Blames Team India's Greats For Ruining His Son's Career; Video
Honda Teases Electric Scooter Ahead of November 27 Launch
Honda Teases Electric Scooter Ahead of November 27 Launch

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Bypolls: BJP & Congress Accuse Each Other Of Intimidating Voters In Vijaypur (WATCH)

MP Bypolls: BJP & Congress Accuse Each Other Of Intimidating Voters In Vijaypur (WATCH)

Jabalpur Police Parade Kidnapping Suspects, Two Still At Large

Jabalpur Police Parade Kidnapping Suspects, Two Still At Large

Madhya Pradesh Couple Participate In CM Mass Wedding Ceremony For ₹49K Cheque; Caught After Groom...

Madhya Pradesh Couple Participate In CM Mass Wedding Ceremony For ₹49K Cheque; Caught After Groom...

MP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies In Samata Express; Body Lies Unattended For 2 Hours At Bina...

MP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies In Samata Express; Body Lies Unattended For 2 Hours At Bina...

Burglary At Historic Yamraj Shrine In Jabalpur; Thieves Caught On CCTV Looting Temple Opposite...

Burglary At Historic Yamraj Shrine In Jabalpur; Thieves Caught On CCTV Looting Temple Opposite...