Jabalpur Police Parade Kidnapping Suspects, Two Still At Large

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Suspects of a kidnapping and assault case were paraded by police in MP's Jabalpur. The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The suspects were taken into custody within 24 hours of filing the complaint.

Two more suspects involved in the alleged kidnapping are on the run. Police has sent lookout teams in an attempt to apprehend the suspects. Talking to the media, the victim's wife demanded justice and lauded Jabalpur police for swift action into the case.

According to information, the incident took place when a man named Vicky Sonkar, along with five accomplices, allegedly kidnapped Manoj Sharma. They took him to the secluded Madan Mahal hills in the Gupeshwar area, where they attacked him with sticks, rods, and a sword, leaving him seriously injured. After the assault, the perpetrators left Sharma in Gorakhpur, from where he was taken to the medical hospital for treatment.

According to local sources, the attack stemmed from Sharma’s vocal opposition to alleged illegal activities in the area. Pihu Vishwakarma, a woman suspected of involvement in unethical activities, reportedly allowed gatherings of suspicious individuals at her residence. Sharma’s opposition to the disruptive behavior of these groups, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol, is believed to have led Vicky Sonkar, along with accomplices, to orchestrate the attack.