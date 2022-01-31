Jabalpur: Police arrest two passengers with Rs 72 lakh at railway station in city

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police arrested two passengers and confiscated Rs 72 Lakh from them at Jabalpur railway station on Sunday evening.

Both the passengers were identified as Ajay Gogia, a resident of Civil Lines and Manish Rajpal, a resident of Mahanadda Deep Apartments in the city. Ajay is associated with an electronic business and Manish runs a plywood-hardware business in the city.

According to reports, both of them were unable to produce any document regarding the seized amount. They were going to Delhi by Sampark Kranti.

According to GRP TI Sushil Nema, he had received information from the informer that two passengers with the cash would depart from platform number 6 at 7:25pm. After that he reached the platform with the team.

Nema said that the police stopped both the passengers and searched them. Ajay had tied Rs 20 lakh in the waist and Manish had a trolley bag in which Rs 52 lakh. The police took the accused into custody and a probe was underway, Nema added.

GRP also informed the Income Tax Department about the incident. Further investigation would be done jointly by the team of GRP and Income Tax Department.

