Jabalpur: Police arrest two for robbery

JABALPUE(Madhya Pradesh):The Madhotaal police have arrested two men in connection with two robbery cases, police said on Sunday. The police added that all the robbed possessions recovered from the accused have been seized.

As per the statements of Madhotaal police station SHO Reena Pandey Sharma, a complainant identified as Saransh Shukla (25) approached the police on Saturday. Shukla stated in his complaint that he was heading towards his house on a bike along with his brother, when they were intercepted by two men.

He added that the duo threatened them to hand over their valuables to them at knifepoint and also extracted two bottles of petrol from their bike. Post this, the duo poured the petrol in their bike, which did not contain a number plate and fled.

On the same day, the police received another complaint from a man identified as Roopsingh Chauhan, who said two unidentified men robbed him of his valuables including two earrings, cell phone and his bike on Friday night. The police lodged a complaint and began probing the matter.

During investigation, the police team spotted suspicious men on a black bike, which was without number plate. The duo tried to flee but were detained and questioned by the police.

The duo identified themselves as Akshay and Vishal and admitted to committing the aforementioned crimes. All stolen valuables such as two mobile phones, two jackets, Rs 500 in cash, a bike and a knife from their possession.

‘The accused have been taken into custody and shall be produced before the court’, said SHO Sharma.