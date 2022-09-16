Jabalpur: Players win 40 medals at kudo championship

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kudo players of the district won 40 medals at the 7th state level kudo championship organised in Sagar district recently. A total of 42 kudo players representing Jabalpur district in the competition, performed splendidly to bag 20 gold medals, 9 silver and 11 bronze medals and fetched the badge of honour for the district.

Players Ashvik Agarwal, Aditya Ahirwar, Yuvraj Patel, Sangam Sahu, Aryan Sahu, Prashant Patel, Aakash Jadhav, Sumit Nagautra, Ajay Chhatri, Aman Chhatri, Tanishq Vishwakarma, Vaishnavi Singh, Pratibha Ahirwar, Ishani Mishra, Ishita Mishra, Pallavi Patel, Vanya Dhawalpuri, Medha Sinha, Manvi Agarwal and Anushka Patel claimed the gold medal in the championship.

Aparna Chaudhary, Varsha Armo, Tanushka Patel, Aditya Pathak, Saksham Patel, Anagh Jaiswal, Anurag Dhawalpuri, Animesh Jain and Paras Patel finished by securing a silver medal.

Atharv Gupta, Amit Godam, Om Patel, Vidhan Valmiki, Kajal Rathore, Riddhima Verma, Divyansh Shrivastava, Anuraj Patel, Abhishek Sahu, Swarn Nandanwar and Om Singh Tomar won bronze medal. All of them will now participate in the national level kudo championship, slated to be held in Gujarat.

President of Kudo association, Santosh Agarwal, President of Karate Welfare Association, Ashutosh Mishra and custodians Digvijay Singh, Nilay Tiwari and Mansu Jain wishes to all medal winners on accomplishment.

