Jabalpur: PIL seeks High Court mediation in implementing population policy

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Jabalpur High Court has sought implementation of population policy-2000 in the state.

President of the Citizens’ Consumer Guide Forum, PG Najpandey, filed the PIL on Wednesday.

He sought implementation of population policy prepared in January 2000.

The petition demanded revival of population-related committees and a direction to them to present the records to the high court.

The population growth rate in MP is higher than the national average, the petition said.

In the past 10 years, the population growth in the state has been 20%, but the national average is 17%.

Pandey said that population policy the state had brought in population in 2000, but, for the past 10 years, the policy was neither reviewed nor analysed.

Policy says that the total fertility rate should be 2.1%, so that the population increasing annually by 1.1 million may come down to one million per year.

He further said that two high-level committees had been formed to implement the policy, but the they were yet to take any action to do that.