Jabalpur: PIL in MP high court for making answer sheets of civil judge examination candidates public

An NGO, Advocate Union for Democracy and Social Justice, has filed the PIL before the high court.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A public interest litigation (PIL) filed demanding to make the answer books of civil judge examination candidates public in the MP high court on Monday.

An NGO, Advocate Union for Democracy and Social Justice, has filed the PIL before the high court. The petition demands to upload the answer sheets on the Internet and to adopt a transparent process in the recruitment of judicial officers.

Petitioner’s advocates Vinayak Prasad Shah and Rameshwar Singh Thakur said that the selection process for the appointment of Civil Judge and ADJ should be transparent and fair.

Citing an instance, counsel for the petitioner said that the high court made a rule that candidates must pass the interview examination by securing at least 20 marks out of 50 to get selected apart from the written test. The Civil Judge Examination of the previous years showed hundreds of SC / ST / OBC candidates who secured good marks in the written examination, but they got less than 20 marks in the interview.

Besides, the candidates who secured high ranks in merit were denied the right to know their answer sheet, which is inconsistent with the provisions of the constitution, Singh added.

The hearing into the matter is likely to be held soon.

