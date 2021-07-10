Jabalpur: Petitioner told to furnish details in 2 weeks about government staff deaths during bypoll duty

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted two weeks' time to a petitioner to furnish details of government employees who had died due to COVID-19 while deployed for the Damoh Assembly bypoll, the result of which was declared on May 2 this year.

The PIL of social activist Jaya Thakur has claimed that over 100 government employees, including 66 teachers, died while performing poll duty starting from election training to the declaration of result.

The PIL sought that the state government and the Election Commission of India pay the kin of the deceased compensation of Rs 1 crore each as well as give a job to a legal heir.