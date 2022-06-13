Jabalpur: 'No development No vote', pleage residents of Sihora village

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): We have often heard that Never underestimate the power of a common man. Residents of Sihora village seem to give it a picture.

The people of Sihora of Jabalpur district, for the past many years, have been demanding development including lease, road, water, failing to get which, have now chosen the path to boycott elections.

There is a demand of the people that they will boycott the election till they are not given residential leases, roads, drain water and other facilities.

One resident of ward number 2, Hanuman Pahari of Sihora says that today in many villages of the state, the roads have become smart, and people are getting other benefits including CC roads, drains, tap water, and many other basic amenities. But we are devoid of all.

"Only a few residents have been issued lease of the ground. On what basis have they distributed is also unknown. We have raised the issue several times but to no avail. After every five years, leaders come, ask for votes and forget. But this time it will not happen. No vote if no development," said one Hanuman Prahari.

It is being told that there are about 200 voters here, but the administration has issued leases to only 8 people. Though it was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that lease will be given to the ones who are living in the village but many residents have still not got the lease.

