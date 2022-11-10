Jabalpur: New collector chairs first admin meet

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed district collector, Dr Saurav Kumar Suman chaired the first meeting with the administrative officials at the collectorate on Thursday. Zila Panchayat Chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Saloni Sidana, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashish Vashishth and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The collector in his address emphasized on paying more heed to the issues related to the general public. Stating that all officials must discharge their respective duties conscientiously, Suman asked all the officials to complete their targets within the stipulated time. He also suggested that officials rope in new innovations and ideas to complete their tasks.

He instructed them not to remain off duty without his permission. The collector said he would review the progress of government schemes and programmes on a regular basis. Towards the end of the meeting, the collector said that he would also review the performance of the officials regarding the tasks being assigned to them.