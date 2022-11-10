e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalJabalpur: New collector chairs first admin meet

Jabalpur: New collector chairs first admin meet

Pay more heed to public issues, Suman tells officials

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed district collector, Dr Saurav Kumar Suman chaired the first meeting with the administrative officials at the collectorate on Thursday. Zila Panchayat Chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Saloni Sidana, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashish Vashishth and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The collector in his address emphasized on paying more heed to the issues related to the general public. Stating that all officials must discharge their respective duties conscientiously, Suman asked all the officials to complete their targets within the stipulated time. He also suggested that officials rope in new innovations and ideas to complete their tasks.

He instructed them not to remain off duty without his permission. The collector said he would review the progress of government schemes and programmes on a regular basis. Towards the end of the meeting, the collector said that he would also review the performance of the officials regarding the tasks being assigned to them.

Read Also
Jabalpur: Woman found dead in resort room, murder suspected
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: MPHRC seeks reports from officials of three districts

Bhopal: MPHRC seeks reports from officials of three districts

Bhopal: Under-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament Bhopal Division qualifies for semi-finals

Bhopal: Under-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament Bhopal Division qualifies for semi-finals

MP: Chhatarpur woman ‘suffocates to death’ in jam-packed train

MP: Chhatarpur woman ‘suffocates to death’ in jam-packed train

Narmadapuram: Krishi Sansar fertilizer centre licence suspended

Narmadapuram: Krishi Sansar fertilizer centre licence suspended

Jabalpur: New collector chairs first admin meet

Jabalpur: New collector chairs first admin meet