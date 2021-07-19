Jabalpur- Minor raped by cousin, case registered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Jabalpur, police sources said on Monday.

The incident came to light after the victim gave birth to a son at Netaji Subhachndra Bose medical college on Sunday. On getting information, a police team reached and registered a case on the basis of the victim's statement.

The victim, a resident of Seoni district, told the police that she had been staying with her maternal uncle for the past 10 years. “She claimed that his cousin was raping her for three years. On Saturday, she complained of a stomach ache. The cousin took her to the medical hospital and when the doctor said that she was pregnant, the cousin escaped away from the hospital,” said a police officer.

As the victim was having pain, she was admitted to the labour room, where she gave birth to a son. “As case has been registered and investigation is on. The accused is still at large,” the officer said.