Jabalpur Man Shot Near Police Station After Cops Dismiss His Complaint Of Firing Attempt Made On Him, Critical

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A band of goons open fired at a man barely 500 metres near the police station in Jabalpur. The victim has sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The man was returning from the police station after the cops dismissed his complaint of a firing attempt made on him. Disappointed, the victim was on his way to home when three goons on a bike rounded him and fired two shots at his leg.

After recording a statement of the victim, police have filed a complaint, and search for the goons is underway.

Reason for the firing is yet to be ascertained.

Jammed pistol fails first firing attempt

According to information, the victim, identified as Sanjay, is a resident of the Tilwara area in MP's Jabalpur. The first altercation occurred when Sanjay was sitting on a bench when three men on a bike approached him. They began talking to Sanjay when one of them took out a pistol and tried to fire it at him. Fortunately, the pistol jammed at the last moment, and Sanjay managed to escape.

Scared, Sanjay went directly to the Tilwara police station to file a complaint about the same. Unfazed, police officials did not take the complaint seriously and dismissed Sanjay. As he left the police station, approximately 500 meters ahead, the accused goons rounded him up again. This time they managed to fire three rounds, one on Sanjay's thigh and two in the air. The firing left Sanjay brutally injured, and the goons ran away.

Police investigation

As the altercation took place near the police station, they were the first one to arrive. Officers sent Sanjay to the Jabalpur Medical Hospital, where treatment is underway. Police have recorded statements from Sanjay and his family. A case has been registered, and the hunt for the shooters has begun.