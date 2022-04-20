Jabalpur: Man forcibly feed poison to wife for serving late food; woman undergoing treatment

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly forcibly fed poison to his wife in front of his mother-in-law for serving food late in Bisaudhi village under the limits of Panagar police station of the district, an official said.

The 25-year-old woman is a resident of Bisaudhi Molana ward, Panagar and she is undergoing treatment in a private hospital of the district.

Panagar police station in charge R K Soni said that the woman’s husband Ballu Kevat arrived at her maternal house on Tuesday night. At the time when she was serving him dinner, her husband started abusing her and they had a dispute about the serving of the food.

When the woman tried to stop him from using abusive words, the man forcibly made her drink the rat killing poison kept nearby him. After that the man ran away from the spot and the family members immediately admitted the victim to a nearby private hospital.

The victim’s mother Meena Kevat told police that her son-in-law used to argue on petty issues. He tried to kill her daughter by feeding her poison over a minor issue about dinner.

Following the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case against the accused husband and started an investigation into the matter. On the other hand police started searching to nab the accused, Soni added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:12 AM IST