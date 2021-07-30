Jabalpur: Man dupes petrol pump operator of Rs 49K in name of ASP

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man has duped a petrol pump operator of Rs 49,000 in the name of additional superintendent of police.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. The Panagar police registered a case of fraud under the IT Act against the swindler and began to search for him.

Panagar Police said the cheat had called the petrol pump operator Praveen Mishra on the landline of Panagar police station on Wednesday.

He talked to the head Constable, Suresh Dwivedi and introduced himself as ASP. He talked to the constable Rupesh Sahar and asked him to have a word with the petrol pump operator.

Rupesh reached the petrol pump with another constable Narendra Patil. The trickster talked to the operator and sought Rs 49,000 through real time gross settlement in the given account number.

The matter had come to light after the petrol pump operator mentioned the incident to Panagar police station in charge RK Soni. When he talked to the fellow officers it came to light that the call was not from any officer.

When the cyber cell searched for his number it turned out that the call was from Alwar in Rajasthan.

The petrol pump operator Praveen Mishra complained to the police and registered an FIR against the accused under various sections of the IT Act for cheating and hiding the identity.