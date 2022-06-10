e-Paper Get App

Jabalpur: Man commits suicide after killing his wife

Friday, June 10, 2022
police investigating the crime spot

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife with a sharp edge weapon in Sharda Nagar locality under Ranjhi police station limits, Jabalpur on Thursday evening.

According to reports, those who died were identified as Vibhor Sahu and Neetu Sahu. Locals said that the couple got married four months ago and used to have a dispute among themselves since they had married.

On Thursday evening, again they had conflict and the matter escalated. Following which the man got heated and attacked his wife with a scissor. He kept hitting his wife till she died. After committing the crime, the man also committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling.

Soon after the incident, the nearby people gathered over there and informed the police about the incident.

Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and sent both the bodies for an autopsy.

Ranjhi police station in charge Sahdev Ram Sahu said that Vibhor Sahu, a resident of Sharda Nagar, had tied knot with Neetu Sahu, a resident of Kundam in February this year. Both of them were having a rift over some issue. The police, however, established a case and started investigation into the matter, Sahu added.

article-image

