Jabalpur: Lokayukta police arrest woman assistant property officer for taking bribe of Rs 5000

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
Pushpa Ben |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police caught a woman senior assistant property officer for accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 red handed to issue a bank NOC in Jabalpur on Thursday. 

The accused officer, Pushpa Ben, is posted in Madhya Pradesh Planetary Construction Infrastructure Development Board department, Housing Board Office, Dhanwantri Nagar, Jabalpur.

Lokayukta DSP, Dilip Jharvade said that Pushpa was continuously demanding the bribe from a complaint, Jagdish Prasad Vishwakarma to issue bank NOC. Fed up with the pressure, Jagdish lodged a complaint against the officer with the Lokayukta.  

Following which, the lokayukta verified the complaint and caught the officer red handed while accepting the bribe. 

A case was registered against the woman officer under corruption act and the investigation into the matter was on, DSP Jharvade added. 

