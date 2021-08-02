Jabalpur: Lockdown stops magic hands that chisel stones

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): When the history books look back on Covid-19 impact on the art world, they will ferret out a trail of unparalleled and relentless revocation.

It is as if a giant dredger has been driven through territory of art, brutally ransacking it.

This has also chiselled a hole into the marble works of the sculptors of Jabalpur which United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in its heritage list.

The sculptors say that they have not sold a single idol in the past two months.

It has happened because all religious festivals that require idol installation have not seen the light of the day for several months.

Sculptor Gopal Singh says the idols for which orders were placed in June and July were ready.

Nevertheless, those who ordered those idols are not ready take those statues. Therefore, the sculptors did not get payments, he says.

There are about 150 families whose business is sculpting idols, he adds.

They run their families from the earnings they make by selling those stone-made idols.

They, however, failed to earn a single penny because of the cocona-induced lockdown, he further says.

The lockdown has ended. Yet, there is no buyer. Nor, there is any demand for idols.

The sculptors have urged the government to take some initiatives, so that may help them earn a living.