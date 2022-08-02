Jabalpur: Kin of deceased blame government authorities for fire incident

Bhopal / Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after fire in a hospital killed eight people in Jabalpur, family members of the deceased claimed that patients were screaming for help but due thick smoke inside the medical facility rescue could not be done.

They blamed government authorities concerned for giving permission to run the hospital without safety norms in place. They accused the administration for their negligence in ensuring safety norms in the hospital. The hospital administration too were callous as no one was there to check them, they added.

BS Parihar, grandfather of nurse Mahima Jathav who lost life in the fire incident, said,“ Permission should not be granted to run hospitals till hospitals fulfil all the required safety norms. After the fire broke out, patients and other staff got trapped as there was no other exit gate.”

“My granddaughter Mahima had joined New Life Hospital last year. She was very intelligent. She completed schooling from Navodya School with flying colours,” he added.

Mangal Singh, brother of deceased Durgesh Rajput, said, “Durgesh was hospitalised after a road accident. After treatment for eight days, he was to be discharged on Monday. But due to an accidental case, it took over four hours in fulfilling the discharge formalities. In the meantime, I saw smoke billowing from Hospital.”

Horizontal evacuation of patients

Dr Pankaj Shukla, former health director, has stressed on ensuring strict fire norms in place at medical facilities. “ Building norms for hospitals should be strictly followed. Vertical evacuation of patients within a health care facility is difficult and time consuming. Therefore ensuring a way for horizontal movement of patients is of primary importance,” Shukla said.

“Smoke barriers and smoke compartments are important for fire safety in health care facilities. The smoke barrier allows for horizontal evacuation of patients to an area of refuge on the same floor and the horizontal exit should be provided with at least one fire & smoke check door with two hours fire barrier walls. It is always preferable that the refuge floor space shall have direct connectivity to the fire escape staircases/ramps for safe evacuation from the building,” he added.