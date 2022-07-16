Jabalpur: Junior doctors beat up Municipal Corporation employees at Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College

File Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of junior doctors beat up Municipal Corporation employees who went to spread pesticides in the hostel of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical college in Jabalpur on Saturday.

According to reports, there were around 35 junior doctors and they assaulted six employees of the health department of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation. Following the instruction of the district collector and commissioner, the team went to spread pesticides in hostel number 1 of the college to prevent the infection of dengue and malaria.

The employees were sprinkling the medicines and in the meantime, the junior doctors started abusing them. After that the employees expressed their protest against the act following which the junior doctors started beating them.

The junior doctors assaulted the employees with sticks, including baseball sticks in which one employee got a backbone fractured and five other sustained severe injuries. All of them were admitted to the hospital of the medical college.

Chief Sanitary Inspector of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, Harsha Patel said that the maximum number of patients infected from Malaria, Dengue and Chikungunya were reported from medical college campus and adjacent clonoies. The district collector, health department and municipal corporation held a meeting for the same and instructed them to sprinkle pesticides in the areas.

CSI Patel claimed that his team was following the orders of the senior officers despite the area not being under his circle. But still such an incident occurred with his team.

The police have not registered any FIR into the matter so far. The municipal corporation team was discussing the matter with the commissioner and the district collector. On the other hand, the employees warned that if action was not taken against the guilty doctor then no team would work.