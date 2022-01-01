Jabalpur: Huge crowd gather at picnic spots in city to celebrate new year

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mass gathering of people were spotted at various tourist spots across the city to celebrate the new year on Saturday.

People enjoyed and cherished the moment with their respective families and friends.

Many people were seen taking selfies, having fun with their children and enjoying the swings at the picnic spots.

A huge crowd was seen at the world famous tourist spot Bhedaghat in the city since morning. People not only from the city but also from other states reached here to cherish their moment.

Tourists who reached here said that 2021 has been the year of disasters in which everyone had lost something. They wish that the new year may bring happiness in everyone's life. The tourists from other states expressed their desire to spend a couple of days in Bhedaghat.

