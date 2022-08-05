Jabalpur hospital fire tragedy: Two engineers suspended for dereliction of duty

Fire erupted at New Life Multi-specialty Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur on Monday | File Pic FP..

Bhopal / Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur district administration has suspended two engineers posted in office of building permission for dereliction of duty on Friday in connection with fire at New Life Multi Specialty Hospital. The suspended engineers are Shailendra Gaurav and Akshay Saragavi. The Fire officer and Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) have already been suspended in connection with the fire incident, said officials.

On the direction of collector Illiya Raja T, Jabalpur municipal corporation commissioner Ashish Vashitha investigated the matter and on his report the divisional commissioner suspended the two engineers.

In a related development, the administration issued notices to nine coaching centres for not having required fire safety norms on Friday. Earlier, the administration had cancelled registration of 24 private hospitals for operating the medical facility sans fire safety measures.

Following the incident, the fire brigade of the corporation along with the SDM was sent to look into the fire safety arrangements at coaching institutes. Investigation revealed that most of the coaching institutes had a single point of entry and exit. Several buildings were found to be unsafe. Notices were issued to 9 coaching operators for not making fire fighting and evacuation arrangements. Fire in New Life Multi Specialty Hospital, Jabalpur on Monday had claimed eight lives and left 5 with severe burns.

Reward on absconding doctors

Police announce reward of Rs 10,000 for arrest of absconding directors of New Life Hospital. Case 304(a) of IPC has been registered against two managers and four directors. Two directors and the manager have been arrested.