Jabalpur: High Courts issues notice to MPPEB, state government on Agriculture Extension Officers recruitment

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government and Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) regarding recruitment of Agriculture Extension Officers.

The High Court sought a reply in the case within four weeks.

Several candidates had filed a petition in the high court highlighting the issue of non-selection of candidates in the quota of ex-army men.

The petition reads that the Professional Examination Board has recently released the result of Agriculture Extension Officer Recruitment. But no candidate was selected in the quota of ex-servicemen in the declared result. There were, however, 11 posts to be filled from the quota of ex-army men though not a single candidate was selected.

The petition also claimed that those 11 posts might be filled by committing forgery, therefore, recruitment on those posts should be stopped.

After hearing the case, the court issued the notice and directed that the recruitment on those 11 posts would not be done till the interim order issued on the petition.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:47 PM IST