Jabalpur: High Court to hear Panchayat Poll petitions on January 3

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Now, petitions related to rotation of reservations and delimitation in Panchayat Polls will be heard by Jabalpur High Court on January 3, after winter vacation.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred petitions back to the High Court, urging to hear the petition on priority basis on December 16.

The division bench of chief justice of Madhya Pradesh, Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vijay Kumar heard the petition and gave the next date of hearing on January 3.

Several petitions were filed in Jabalpur, Gwalior and Indore benches of the High Court after the state government issued an ordination, announcing to conduct Panchayat elections on the basis of reservation done in the year 2014.

The petitioners challenged the state government, stating that the government was not following rotation reservation in the Panchayat elections.

After the High court turned down the petitions seeking stay on conducting the Panchyat Poll, several petitioners including Congress leader Syed Zaffar approached the apex court.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 01:09 PM IST