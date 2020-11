Jabalpur- Hazarat Nizamuddin, Itarsi -Bhopal trains introduced to clear festival rush

Railway department has introduced Jabalpur - Hazarat Nizamuddin and Itarsi -Bhopal trains to clear festival rush of passengers. Both trains will start from November 20.

Jabalpur-Hazarat Nizamuddin(02174) will ply daily from November 20-30. It will start from Jabalpur at 5.30 pm and will arrive in Itarsi at 9.30 pm. It will reach Hoshangabad at 9.58 pm, will arrive at Habibganj at 11.17pm, will reach Bhopal Railway station at 11.22 pm. It will arrive at Hazarat Nizamuddin at 11.35 am.

Similarly, Hazarat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur train (02173) will ply daily from November 21 to December 1. It will start from Hazart Nizamuddin at 2.15pm and will arrive in Bina at 11 pm. It will reach Bhopal at 1.05 am and Habibganj at 1.22am. It will arrive in Jabalpur at 7.15 am.

Train Itarsi-Bhopal (01271) will ply daily from November 20-30. It will start from Itarsi at 4.20 pm and reach Bina the next day at 5.45 am via Jabalpur, Katni, Damoh, Sagar. It will arrive in Bhopal at 9.30 am. Bhopal-Itarsi (01272) will ply daily from November 20-30. It will start from Bhopal at 6.30 pm and will reach Bina at 9.35 pm.