Jabalpur: Harkaran Singh Mokha arrested in fake Remdesivir injection case, was on way to surrender in court

Bhopal: (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Jabalpur police investigating into fake Remdesivir injection case on Monday arrested Harkaran Singh Mokha.

He was on way to surrender in Jabalpur district court. Sources said that Mokha reached near the district court in a private vehicle and ran towards the court building when he was detained by police.

Additional superintendent of police Rohit Kaswani, however, said that Mokha was arrested by a police team during a routine check-up because of corona curfew in the town.

Harkaran Singh Mokha, one the accused in the case, is son of Sarabjeet Singh Mokha, kingpin of the racket and director of Jabalpur City Hospital.

Police acted on a tip-off that Harkaran Mokha was to surrender in district court. “All police stations in Jabalpur were alerted. A police team in plain clothes was deployed in the court premises. He reached court premises and ran towards the court building, when he was detained by a lady sub-inspector and a constable,” said a police officer.

Recently, police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on arrest of Harkaran Singh Mokha.

“He has been arrested and questioned. He will be produced in the court soon,” said Jabalpur superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna.

Harkaran’s mother Jasmeet Singh and father Sarabjeet Singh are in Jail. While Mokha is considered to be kingpin of the racket that procured 500 vials of the fake Remdesivir injections and administered them to patients, Jasmeet is accused of disposing of vials with help of a hospital staff Sonia and domestic help.

Meanwhile, police team seized the car of Rakesh Sharma, one of the accused in the case. The car was used by Sharma and Gujarat based person to have a meeting. Sharma told interrogators that he along with one accused Sapan had thrown at least 35 vials of fake Remdesivir injection in Narmada river at Tilwara Ghat on May 4. A police team with help of divers are trying to search vials from the river.