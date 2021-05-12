Jabalpur: Gujarat police team reach city to question accused in fake Remdesivir injection case

Bhopal/Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Gujarat police on Wednesday reached Jabalpur for questioning Sarbjeet Singh Mokha in connection with procuring and administering fake Remdesivir injections, which is used in treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Mokha, director of a private hospital and also former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, was sent to jail on judicial remand after being produced in the court on Wednesday morning.

Sources said that Gujarat police would approach the court and would seek transit remand of Mokha and his associate Devendra Chourasiya, who is also in jail, in connection with a case registered in Morbi district of Gujarat.

The racket of procuring and administering fake Remdesivir injection was busted by Gujarat police after arresting one Sapan Jain from Jabalpur. Jain, who runs a medical store in Jabalpur, has a dealership of a pharmaceutical company.

According to sources, Gujarat police had arrested two persons selling fake Remdesivir injections in Morbi district. During the course of interrogation, the accused revealed the name of Sapan Jain.