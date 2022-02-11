Jabalpur: Group of youths open fire on cash deposit van, 1 dies, 3 sustain injuries

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths opened fire on a cash deposit van that arrived to deposit cash at the Bank of Maharashtra ATM in Tilhari under Gora Bazar police station, Jabalpur on Friday.

According to reports, one person died and three others sustained injuries in the incident. The person who died was identified as Raj Bahadur Patel. He was the security guard. The injured were identified as Raj Bahadur Singh, Shyam Tamrakar and driver Abhilash Yadav.

The youths made off with the cash box from the spot whose value was estimated around Rs 30 lakh. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Gora Bazar station in charge Sahdev Ram Sahu said that heavy police force were deployed in the area. The police were checking the CCTV footage to nab the accused. Police also put a blockade in the entire city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:59 PM IST