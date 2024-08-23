 Jabalpur Grapples With Surge In Dengue Cases: 19-Year-Old Succumbs As Health Authorities Issue High Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalJabalpur Grapples With Surge In Dengue Cases: 19-Year-Old Succumbs As Health Authorities Issue High Alert

Jabalpur Grapples With Surge In Dengue Cases: 19-Year-Old Succumbs As Health Authorities Issue High Alert

It is speculated that the break in rain for a couple of days could be the reason for the increase in numbers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of the monsoon in Madhya Pradesh, cases of seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya have increased substantially in the district of Jabalpur. On Friday, a 19-year-old boy lost his life in the district hospital in Jabalpur. The cause of his death is speculated to be acute dengue.

Not only this, but the number of dengue cases has nearly doubled in the last 15 days. It is speculated that the break in rain for a couple of days could be the reason for the increase in numbers.

Read Also
MP: Collapsed Bridge Raises Questions About Construction Quality, Leaves Farmers In Limbo
article-image

According to information, the 19-year-old was admitted to the hospital after he complained about severe stomach pains and a very high fever. The doctors suspected dengue and did a card test, which is the second tier of testing. The card test results came back positive, and the treatment began.

CMHO Jabalpur says that the cause of death can be speculated to be dengue, but until an ELISA test is done, it cannot be proven. He also says that the patient had many complications, which led to his death.

FPJ Shorts
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'
Sanya Malhotra Cries After Getting Standing Ovation For Her Performance In Mrs At IIFM 2024 (VIDEO)
Sanya Malhotra Cries After Getting Standing Ovation For Her Performance In Mrs At IIFM 2024 (VIDEO)
Read Also
MP: More Shelters Identified For Stray Cattle As District Administration Acts To Address Menace
article-image

Health Department on high alert

With the break in monsoons that the state experienced, diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya are spreading very rapidly. This has concerned the authorities. For instance, in the last 15 days, the number of registered cases of dengue has reached 99 in the district. Followed by 51 cases of chikungunya and five cases of acute malaria.

CMHO Jabalpur says that different teams of medical officers and professionals have been deployed to do the task of spraying the streets with fog machines and mosquito repellents. Continuing, he says that to be safe from these diseases, the citizens have to keep their surroundings clean, and if any symptoms arise, they get them checked immediately.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog

Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog

Jabalpur Grapples With Surge In Dengue Cases: 19-Year-Old Succumbs As Health Authorities Issue High...

Jabalpur Grapples With Surge In Dengue Cases: 19-Year-Old Succumbs As Health Authorities Issue High...

Bhopal: Speeding Biker Rams Into Divider In Govindpura, Run Over By Truck, Dies

Bhopal: Speeding Biker Rams Into Divider In Govindpura, Run Over By Truck, Dies

Violent Clash Erupts Between Army Major & Traffic Police During Departure Of CM Mohan Yadav’s...

Violent Clash Erupts Between Army Major & Traffic Police During Departure Of CM Mohan Yadav’s...

MP: More Shelters Identified For Stray Cattle As District Administration Acts To Address Menace

MP: More Shelters Identified For Stray Cattle As District Administration Acts To Address Menace