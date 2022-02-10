Jabalpur: Government land worth 20 crores freed in district

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration’s campaign against encroachers and the land mafia continues in the district with 5 acre of government land in the district freed from the possession of encroachers. The estimated value of the land is worth around Rs 20 crore.

The action was taken under the leadership of Jabalpur collector Illaiyaraja T and Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Bahuguna in Kudwari locality under Adhartal police station.

According to reports, the government land was occupied by Hafiz Moinuddin, Premlata Srivastava, Mamta Rakwar and Jittu Yadav. They started plotting on the land and three warehouses were also built on the land.

On the instructions of the collector, Adhartal SDM Namah Shivay Arjaria formed a team. They vandalized the illegal constructions over the land with the help of JCB and freed the government land from the possession of the mafia.

SDM Arjaria said that Mamta Rakwar had constructed the foundation to build a house in about a thousand square feet, Premlata Srivastava had started farming and Sanjay Yadav had built tin shed warehouses. Hafiz Moinuddin had started plotting here.

The police, however, demolished all illegal constructions till Thursday afternoon and further legal actions were being taken against the land mafia, SDM Arjaria added.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 06:05 PM IST