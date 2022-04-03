Jabalpur: Government land over 2.5 acres worth Rs 13 crore freed from history-sheeter Abdul Rajjak

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police team along with municipal corporation freed the government land over 2.5 acres worth Rs 13 crore from a history-sheeter and notorious criminal Abdul Rajjak in Jabalpur on Sunday.

Rajjak occupied the government land by applying fencing over the cemented poles around the land. The encroachment on the land was blocking the adjoining road connecting Gaur Jamtara village with the national highway NH-12.

Police team identifying the spot | FP Photo

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Apoorva Kiledar said that the state government instructed the administration to take strict action against notorious criminals, miscreants, land mafias, chit fund company traders and moneylenders. Following the instructions, the joint team of police administration and municipal corporation prepared a list of such mafias, about their illegal construction, encroachments and taking action against them.

For the same, the administration took action and freed the land on which Abdul Rajjak put up the fencing and poles. There were various cases registered against Rajjak including rioting, murder, extortion and carrying illegal arms, Kiledar added.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 04:00 PM IST