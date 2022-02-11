Jabalpur girl performs in grand premiere episode of India's Got Talent

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young girl from the city, Ishita Vishwakarma has performed in a grand premiere episode of Sony Entertainment Television's talent reality show, India's Got Talent.

Ishita performed with a 20 piece symphony orchestra group. The grand premiere episodes of India's Got Talent will air on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

In the previous episode, one of the judges of the show, Badshah had promised Ishita for a gift. He introduced Ishita to the 20 piece symphony orchestra group and said that she would perform with this orchestra group.

Badshah said that the members of the 20 Piece Symphony Orchestra group had the privilege of going on a world tour with late Lata Mangeshkar. A member of this group has shared his first experience with Lata Mangeshkar. The event took place in Moscow in 1978.

Ishita performed with the orchestra group on the song ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. Badshah congratulated Ishita on her performance. He said, “You deserve this orchestra and they deserve you. If someone wakes up after hearing this sound early in the morning, his day cannot be spoiled.”

Ishita said, “It was a great pleasure to perform with the 20 Piece Symphony Orchestra, who have traveled with Lata Mangeshkar and performed across the world. This was a memorable experience for me and it will always be in my memories.”

