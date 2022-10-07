e-Paper Get App
Jabalpur: Five vehicles of Bishop PC Singh seized by EOW

On September 12, he was arrested from Nagpur while he was trying to leave country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur: Economic Offences Wing unit of Jabalpur has seized five vehicles worth more than Rs 1.50 crore belonging to Bishop PC Singh, said officials on Friday | Representative Pic
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing unit of Jabalpur has seized five vehicles worth more than Rs 1.50 crore belonging to Bishop PC Singh, said officials on Friday.

On September 8, EOW had conducted raid at the house of Bishop of Church of North India, Jabalpur Diocese, PC Singh and had found huge amount of cash and other luxury items. The action was taken on a complaint.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput told media that in the investigation the police came to know that the Bishop used money given to school for personal enrichment. He had five luxury vehicles from the society amount for personal use.

The SP added that during the raid, Rs 1.65 crore and the jewellery worth more than Rs 82 lakh were found. Besides, it was revealed that bishop and his family have fixed deposits worth more than Rs 2 crore and 128 bank accounts. On September 12, Singh was arrested from Nagpur while he was trying to leave country.

