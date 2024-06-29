Jabalpur Double Murder: 10-Year-Old, Along With His Friend, Killed & Dumped Into Pond After Witnessing Attack On Dad

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A chilling case of double murder has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where two children were brutally killed and dumped into a pond. The child, along with his friend, witnessed the knife-attack on his father, following which the two accused youths stabbed them to death.

The deceased children have been identified as 10-year-old Pradeep Singh Thakur and his friend 11-year-old Aasman Bhumiya. Thakur's father, Tawal Singh, has sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

'Filed three complaints against accused, but no action'

According to information, the incident happened at Khulari Deori of the Tilwara police station area in Jabalpur. Talwar Singh's wife said that the accused, Neeraj Rai and Akash Patel, would often threaten them and torture her husband and children. On Friday evening, when her husband, Tawal Singh, was returning from work, the duo caught him and started beating him. They attacked him with a knife. Singh's son, Pradeep and his friend Aasman, witnessed the incident and screamed out of fear. Following which, the two accused men left Talwar and ran towards the kids. They brutally stabbed them to death and threw their bodies in a pond and fled.

Singh has sustained injuries and is under treatment.

Singh's wife claimed that the family has filed complaints against Neeraj Rai and Akash Patel thrice in the past, but no action was taken. The police always assured their arrest but never caught them, as the duo hails from rich families, said injured Singh.