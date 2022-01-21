Jabalpur: Demand of turmeric increases amid third corona wave

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The demand of turmeric has once again increased in the city amid the third corona wave as it was the top home remedy to avoid virus infection during the first wave.

Sakshi Agarwal, a student of MSc final year in Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University, Jabalpur, said university performed research on 13 varieties of turmeric.

Curcumin (a chemical form of turmeric) is used to increase immunity in the human body. During first Covid wave, turmeric was consumed a lot. Therefore, we are conducting research to identify, which variety of turmeric has higher quantity of curcumin, Sakshi said.

Sakshi further said 13 varieties of turmeric mainly include Kadapa, Vietnam, Kali, Ama, Vaigao, Selam, and Sonali. After ongoing research on turmeric, the process of extracting oil from turmeric would also start. It would also be examined, which turmeric yields more oil and curcumin.

Scientists along with students were also researching new varieties of turmeric in the University. A senior scientist Dr Moni Thomas said it is being checked which varieties of turmeric are different from each other in the research. Antibiotic qualities of turmeric are also being examined. The turmeric is planted in sacks rather than in soil, Thomas added.

