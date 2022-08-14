Jabalpur: Cops nab 4 on charges of selling illicit liquor

Representative Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch team as well as the police officials of Jabalpur district worked in tandem in the past two days to swoop down on 4 offenders involved in the sale of illicit liquor. The investigating police teams have also seized several litres of country-made liquor as well as money and vehicles from the possession of the accused.

Following the orders of Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna, to nab the offenders involved in trading illicit liquor, the officials of Hanumantaal and Kotawali police stations swung into action and joined hands with the crime branch to track down the accused.

In the first incident, which took place on intervening night of Friday-Saturday, the police team received tip-offs from whistleblowers regarding illicit liquor traders, following which the police reached the locations to nab the accused. One of the accused was identified as Rohit Ben (22), a resident of Marhi Mata Mandir, while in the other case of the day, the second accused identified himself as Sanjay Burman (39), resident of Chulha Golai.

In another such recent incident, that happened on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the police officials received another tip-off about two youth trading illicit liquor by means of a white-coloured scooty, and about to reach the Cherital locality. The teams reached the location to spot the accused, who were carrying illicit liquor in a sack. On questioning, the duo admitted to selling illicit liquor. One of them has been identified as Aakash (22). Both of them were taken into Police custody thereafter.

Officers Abhishek Kaithwas, Rajendra Biloha, Brajendra Kasana and others played a pivotal role in nabbing the accused.