Jabalpur: CM Chouhan announces to include Rani Durgavati’s story in MP board syllabus

He made the above remark while addressing the media persons on the occasion of the death anniversary of Rani Durgavati in Jabalpur on Friday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to include the story of Rani Durgavati into the MP board syllabus. He made the above remark while addressing the media persons on the occasion of the death anniversary of Rani Durgavati in Jabalpur on Friday.

The death anniversary of Gondwana Queen Rani Durgavati was celebrated in the city. During this, CM Chouhan reached at the tomb of Rani Durgavati and paid tribute to her. A program was also organised at the tomb on the occasion in which various tribal organisations participated and remembered her sacrifice.

A photo exhibition was also organised in which CM Chouhan visited and took a look at the photos installed in the exhibition.

Chouhan told media persons that the sacrifice of Rani Durgavati would inspire today's young generation. Rani Durgavati never bowed her head in front of anyone. She lived her life fearlessly. Rani Durgavati was a skilled ruler and she developed a water source which is an example of wonderful engineering, Chouhan said, adding that she had presented a wonderful example of water conservation in Jabalpur during her tenure.

He further said that one should take inspiration from the life of Durgavati that how to live with pride and develop the nation. The student should also learn about the heroic tale of Rani Durgavati, he added.

article-image

