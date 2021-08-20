Jabalpur: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan propose to renaming Dumna airport Jabalpur after Rani Durgawati

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday proposed that the name of Dumna Airport, Jabalpur should be renamed as Rani Durgawati Airport.

Chouhan was addressing inaugural programmes of IndiGo’s flights from Jabalpur to other four cities. He proposed that union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia should rename the Jabalpur Airport after the name of Rani Durgawati.

“If the name of Jabalpur Airport is changed after our pride Rani Durgavati, then I understand that her feelings will be respected," Chouhan said.

He also appreciated the way Union Minister Scindia was doing tremendous work in the aviation sector for Madhya Pradesh.

"In the last 35 days, we have commenced operations on 44 new flights in Madhya Pradesh out of which 26 aircraft movements have been attributed solely to Jabalpur," Scindia said.

The CM further announced that in the coming days every airport in each district in Madhya Pradesh would be functional.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended IndiGo's inaugural flight program virtually.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 04:03 PM IST