Jabalpur: Central Bureau of Communication organises Yoga event in city

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The central bureau of communication organised a yoga event to mark International Yoga Day at Gandhi Memorial, Tilwara Ghat in the district on Tuesday.

Students from the rural areas actively participated in the event. Assistant Director of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Varsha Shukla Pathak said that the students had not only done yoga in the camp but also had participated in the rangoli and painting competitions.

Besides, locals along with children took out a rally on the occasion. Students of Majhauli locality presented Power Yoga which was appreciated by the locals. Pathak further said that the importance of yoga was explained to the people and they were also taught to apply yoga in their life through the camp.