Jabalpur: Canards about delta plus corona patients scare residents in Jabalpur area

Jabalpur: Canards that a patient afflicted with the delta plus variant of the novel coronavirus died scared the residents of Champanagar area in Jabalpur on Thursday.

No sooner had the health officials come to know about it than a team reached there and took the swab samples of 200 people.

An old woman was tested positive for covid-19 two days ago. She died in a private hospital.

In the meantime, someone spread the rumours that a woman who died two days ago because of covid-19 was diagnosed with the delta plus variant of the virus.

That rattled the officials of the health department. Therefore, the administration began to test the residents of the locality.

The family members of the woman said when the woman’s health had deteriorated two days ago, they took her to a private hospital.

Her condition, however, worsened. She died. The victim's family denied the reports that the woman was diagnosed with the new variant of the virus.

Health Department officials said that the cases with delta plus variant were not found in Jabalpur.

Samples taken on Friday have been sent to Delhi. The elderly woman was not down with delta plus variant. It was just a rumour, health officials said.